12- and 24-volt starter motors

Leece-Neville PowerPro and PowerPro Extreme 12- and 24-volt starters for medium, heavy-duty and extreme uses have been engineered to offer starting power to 12- to 40-liter engines.

The PowerPro 5 offers 12-volt, 5 kW starting power for Caterpillar Cummins, Detroit Diesel, International, John Deere, Mack and Perkins engines up to 11 liters in size. It weighs less than 29 pounds and has an integrated magnetic switch/soft start relay to eliminate ring gear damage.

Caterpillar, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Mack, Mercedes-Benz, PACCAR and Volvo engines up to 16 liters in size can be fitted with the PowerPro 7 that offers 12 volts and 7 kW of starting power. It weighs less than 30 pounds, and also has an improved commutator with larger copper cross section, and a solid copper brush plate. The unit is eCoated as well.

The PowerPro 7.5, for engines up to 14 liters in size, offers 24 volts and 7.5 kilowatts of starting power, and weighs less than 29 pounds. The heaviest demands are met with PowerPro Extreme 10, which offers 24 volts and 10.5 kW of starting power for Case, Caterpillar, Cummins, Hitachi, John Deere, Komatsu and MTU engines. It weighs 36 pounds and will operate between -40 and 125 Celsius.