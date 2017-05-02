16/32” Splice-Less retread

Marangoni Tread North America has added the Ringtread RTL SA 16/32-inch to its lineup of XP Extreme Performance Splice-Less retreads.

The design and tread compound play a role in increasing mileage and reducing premature wear when used on spread-axle or multi-axle trailers, the company adds. And it’s a challenging location. Tires in these positions can be subject to premature wear when cornering – and dragging, leading to lateral stress, shoulder twist, scrap, scrub, chip and tear.

The Ringtread XP Extreme Performance line also includes (Extreme Fuel Saving) RDA-E 25/32-inch SmartWay-verified, (Extreme Traction) RDG100 26/32-inch, (Extreme Mileage) RDG200 27/32-inch, (Wide Base) RDAone 23/32-inch SmartWay-verified, and (Severe Service) RDY-HM+ 30/32-inch offerings.