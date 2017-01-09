190 losing jobs with Meyers closure

BELLEVILLE, ON – About 190 people are losing their jobs this month as Meyers Transport prepares to close after 90 years in business, citing a steady drop in freight volumes.

“LTL is definitely a volume business. You need critical mass,” said Natalie Meyers, chairwoman of the business that had been counted among Canada’s largest fleets. “The profitability in LTL just isn’t there.”

Much of its freight came from industrial clients, which have been gradually declining in Eastern Ontario where the fleet is based. Margins continued to erode because of a glut in LTL capacity. As 2016 came to a close, the end became inevitable.

“There’s not a lot of surprise,” she says of the decision, “but more sadness.” The owners just wanted to close the doors on their terms, rather than waiting for the situation to be forced on them.

The January 20 closure marks the end of a “family legacy”, admits Meyers, who represents a fourth generation in the business. “It is sad to think there won’t be any trucks and trailers going up and down the road with ‘Meyers’ on it anymore.” She will continue running the Mortrans truckload and dedicated specialty services along with Larry Meyers. President Jacquie Meyers takes over Mosaic Logistics, a third-party logistics service in Peterborough, Ontario.

Meyers Transportation Services reported 122 tractors, 700 trailers, 54 owner-operators and 302 employees last year. Mortrans will retain about 50 tractors and 100 trailers for its business. The rest will be sold privately or through auction.

The company will move out of leased terminals in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, and continues with pre-existing plans to sell a terminal in Brockville.

As Meyers Transport wraps up operations, one focus is to help those who are being displaced. “These are long-time, experienced, professional drivers,” Natalie said, stressing that she would welcome calls from any recruiting carriers. “I’m really hoping they’ll be able to find new work fairly quickly, and certainly the office staff -- they’re continuing to work with us as we work to shut the company down.”

News of the closure began to circulate on Friday, after a conference call with supervisors and managers. Most people found out through official announcements. Some heard through the grapevine.

The fleet just concluded its fiscal year, and coming days will be filled with the inevitable accounting and invoicing. Says Meyers: “There’s still a lot of work to do after you stop handling freight.”