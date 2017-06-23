VIDEO 1980 International Transtar II Eagle

Take a ride back in time aboard Steve Constantin's out-of-this-world 1980 International Transtar II Eagle COE. Steve's a machinist not a driver, and his skills and handiwork make this a truck like almost no other. We interviewed Steve in August 2016 at the Athens Antique Truck Show in Athens Ont. The summer truck show season is just getting underway here in Ontario, starting with the Great Lakes Truck Club's premiere event, the Clifford Antique and Classic Truck Show July 1-2.

Click for a slideshow of the Athens Antique Truck Show and here for a video slideshow of the 2016 Clifford Show 'n Shine.