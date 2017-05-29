VIDEO 2018 New Cascadia | Road Test #1: Fuel Economy

ROAD TEST 1: FUEL ECONOMY

This six-video series looks closely at Freightliner's New Cascadia. It's not a rework or a remake of the popular Cascadia, but clean-page design that improves much of what made the Cascadia popular. Fuel efficiency is said to be 8 percent better than the current Evolution model and a whopping 13 percent better than the base-model Cascadia. In this video, number four in a six-part series, we dig into the Cascadia's fuel saving potential and explore the technology that makes those savings possible.