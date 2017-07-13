VIDEO 2018 New Cascadia | Road Test #2: Safety Features

This Ultimate Test Drive video series looks closely at Freightliner's New Cascadia. It's not a rework or a remake of the popular Cascadia, but clean-page design that improves much of what made the Cascadia popular. While the New Cascadia is the most fuel efficient truck the company has ever built, all the fuel savings in world won't matter much compared to the cost of serious collision. That's why it's probably also the safest. This video, number five in a six-part series, explores the technology designed to help keep drivers out of trouble.

If you haven't already, click here to watch our other 2018 New Cascadia videos.