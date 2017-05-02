35,900-pound four-post lift

Rotary Lift’s new HDC36 adds to the HDC series of heavy-duty four-post lifts with a model that has a 35,900-pound capacity and 79-inch maximum rise to the top of the runways.

The HDC 36 is battery-powered, making it easier to install, maintain and relocate than traditional four-post lifts, the company says. The lift can also be raised or lowered if shop power fails.

There are no cables, chains or sheaves to maintain, and fewer moving parts. The onboard charger for the DC battery only requires a 110-volt connection. Installed with just a few wedge-style anchors per column, the HDC36 doesn’t require excavation or site preparation, either.

Controls are also located on all four posts, limiting the amount of time technicians need to walk around a vehicle.

Optional accessories include 14,000- and 22,000-pound rolling bridge jacks for tire, brake and suspension work, and high-efficiency LED lighting. A shim kit is available for uneven floors.