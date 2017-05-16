595 trucks! Mercy' Sake: Talk about a convoy!

LANCASTER, PA-- For 364 days of the year, the horse-drawn Amish buggy is the vehicle most commonly associated with the city of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

But not on Mother’s Day. On Mother’s Day, Lancaster is all about trucks. Last Sunday, May 14, 595 trucks (including some Canadians) rolled out in the annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy. By the time the last driver had pulled out, an estimated $400,000 to $450,000 had been raised for Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Northern Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, with approximately $300,000 of that coming from the drivers themselves.

As usual, tens of thousands of spectators lined the 26-mile convoy loop in central Pennsylvania, cheering for the truckers and waving to the more than 100 Make-A-Wish children and siblings who rode along in the cabs.

“This is a tremendous event for Make-A-Wish and the trucking industry,” said Ben Lee, regi onal director for the charity. The money raised will pay for 60 to 70% of the wishes granted to children with life-threatening medical conditions in the region, he said.

The convoy, which began 28 years ago, started with one little boy’s wish to ride in a truck and talk to his sister on CB radio and, thanks to the generosity of truckers, has grown into an all-day family celebration that draws truckers from a dozen or more states.

The RoadPro Family of Brands, based in nearby Palmyra, is the primary sponsor of the event and donated $20,000 to the cause. The company’s involvement has helped the convoy grow in popularity, Lee said.

“We’re honored to be associated with such a great cause and a worthy organization,” said Chuck White, Vice President of Brands & Marketing for RoadPro. “Truckers are our customers and we know how generous and caring they can be. The convoy is proof of that.”