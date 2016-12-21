9. The Dollar Dilemma

(The following appeared in the May 2016 edition of Today's Trucking)

Before he was hired by Canada’s largest trucking association, David Bradley worked as an economist, tasked with predicting things like the way the Canadian dollar might shift from one moment to the next. “A mug’s game,” says the Canadian Trucking Alliance CEO, suggesting the exchange rate is impossible to set with any accuracy. There are just too many factors at play. Oil prices. Interest rates. Job reports. Global terrorism. The list goes on.

We may not have an exacting idea of where the Loonie will go, but we certainly know where it went. South. And fast. As recently as 2012, Canada’s currency matched or bettered its American counterpart. No more. It plunged below 70 cents in January. Even with a recent bounce, many analysts continue to expect the dollar to hover near 75 cents for the foreseeable future. A strengthening US dollar and low oil prices carry much of the blame.

In one respect this can be good news for fleets, at least the ones that move southbound freight. For U.S. buyers, Canadian goods are once again available at a comparative discount. “When the Canadian dollar was up at parity, it really did seem to have a dampening effect on export growth,” says Paul Ferley, Royal Bank of Canada’s assistant chief economist. “There are other areas outside of autos that are starting to strengthen.”

Backhauls are another story.

Shifting exchange rates certainly changed the “trajectory” of cross-border truck traffic, Bradley says. Consider what happened when the Loonie bettered the US dollar. “All of a sudden, what had been the headhaul for most of our professional lives became the backhaul,” he explains. Northbound shipments began commanding better rates. Because the Canadian economy was stronger than its U.S. counterpart, some American shippers actually paid to have empty trucks brought southward so they could be loaded with freight for northern markets. “Now we’re seeing a reverse situation, where we’re seeing a restoration in terms of the southbound market being predominant again.”

“Carriers, in a sense, have seen a rate increase based on the southern flow. When you’re paid in US dollars, but most of your costs – particularly labor – are in Canadian dollars, that is a positive thing in the short term,” he adds. The same can’t be said for northbound rates. “On the one hand it giveth, and the other hand it taketh away.”

STICKER SHOCK

Canada’s trucking industry is paying another price because of the languishing dollar. Most trucks are assembled in the U.S., so the purchase price of some highway tractors has jumped as much as $30,000 on the exchange rate alone. And Canadian-made equipment is not immune because many underlying components are sourced south of the border.

Dan Einwechter, CEO of Cambridge, Ontario-based Challenger Motor Freight, proves the point by referring to a 53-foot van trailer that’s being advertised for $40,000. When the Canadian dollar was at par he could buy the same trailer, minus a handful of features, for $27,000. “It’s bizarre,” he says, referring to how quickly Canada’s currency climbed from 65-cent territory to $1.08 and back again.

“I bought some trailers last year at a really good price and now I can’t afford them based on our rate structure today,” adds Gene Orlick, president of the Alberta-based Orlicks Inc. fleet, and the recently named chairman of the Canadian Trucking Alliance. The price of trucks that he prefers has increased 35% in less than a year. “Our capital expense for trucks and trailers is incomprehensible. We can’t afford them right now. We’re hoping that the dollar changes to allow us to be able to buy again.” But Orlick has one advantage. All his tractors are now 2015 or 2016 models, thanks only to a regular four-year replacement cycle. “I got a few years ahead of me to wait, save for growth, but any growth now I think would be with lease operators, just to have me avoid the additional capital cost.” His bigger challenge is convincing customers that lower fuel prices are not the only factors which influence rates.

Struggles are not limited to cross-border carriers. How does anyone schedule and price capital expenses these days, Einwechter asks.

BUILDERS’ REMORSE

Buyers are not the only ones to feel the pain. Equipment body builders are struggling because most of their source materials come from the U.S., says Don Moore, executive director of the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association. “That chassis [cost] is kind of making it difficult to compete.”

The speed of any currency shift can be more challenging than the final amount. After a contract is signed, materials might need to be purchased with a weaker dollar. Months later, nobody is too anxious to pay the difference. “If it’s unstable and it’s bouncing around, it can really hurt,” Moore says.

Currency challenges are not limited to North America, either. The Hino assembly plant in Woodstock, Ontario makes trucks for the domestic market. “Our medium-duty trucks have high U.S. content, so we experience the same input fluctuations as competitors,” says Eric Smith, senior vice president – sales and customer support. “The Canadian dollar has also weakened significantly against the Japanese Yen, so we have the same difficulty with Japan-sourced components.”

Suppliers are finding different ways to ease the pain. Domestic manufacturers sometimes have the option of sourcing some components in regions other than the U.S. “The more Canadian content, the more low-cost offshore content they can add and do it with quality, that hopefully will compete with products down in the U.S.,” Moore says.

There are limits, though. David Hilliard, president of Custom Trailers in Colborne, Ontario makes his trailers for Canadian buyers, but his brake drums and bearings still come from the U.S. “I’m not going to switch products so I can save a buck here or a buck there,” he says. Some long-time suppliers of hoists, axles and suspensions are guaranteeing prices. But when it comes to hedging against currency shifts, he finds that suppliers with a strong Canadian presence tend to be more willing to help than their American counterparts.

Then there’s the option of simply sharing some of the pain. Crysteel Manufacturing, which makes dump bodies, hoists and platforms, has adopted a series of subsidies that kick in whenever the dollar shifts. “We’re kind of splitting those increases,” says Joe Paulsen, general manager. His company introduced that strategy the last time the dollar was at 75 cents.

STRATEGIC THINKING

One certainty is that the dollar’s value will continue to change. The question is how much. David Doyle of Macquarie Capital Markets Canada recently made headlines with forecasts of a 59-cent dollar. But no matter where it lands, businesses exposed to cross-border activities need to find ways to protect themselves.

“Talk to your customer sooner, and talk to the customer repeatedly about it instead of trying to take it on the chin,” Einwechter says, offering one lesson that he earned the hard way. “We tell our people to monitor our rates all the time, and where necessary adjust them.” A rate that was established on April 1 won’t necessarily make business sense on May 15.

Choosing where to complete repairs can make another difference. Scheduled maintenance on this side of the border will now be more affordable than work on the road. Even timing a fuel purchase can make a difference, as long as the decision reflects net costs including road taxes and currency alike.

For his part, Hilliard ensures that contracts include clauses to reopen pricing discussions if the currency swings by more than 5% before a job is complete. “I still got to make money and keep the lights on,” he says.

Bradley stresses the need to set prices based on true fundamentals rather than currency. “Your rates should be what your rates should be. Look at them in Canadian dollars as opposed to US dollars,” he says. “If you happen to benefit for a short period of time, so be it.”