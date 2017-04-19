A Canadian Pete, eh

This is Canada’s sesquicentennial and Peterbilt is helping to celebrate with the new Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition Model 389.

The truck is configured with a 131-inch Bumper to Back of Cab (BBC) and can be spec’d in 72- and 78-inch sleeper configurations.

Exhaust stacks are etched with “Canada 150”, and anniversary emblems can be found on the bright bumper and sleeper sides. Premium leather seats feature a maple leaf on the headrest. And, of course, it also comes in a specially formulated Legendary Canadian red paint.

Other special features include a louvered grille sheet that evokes the Model 351 grille from the 1950s; bright rocker panels, cowl skirt and sun visor; and polished battery box, fuel tanks and quarter fenders. The interior includes a platinum-level Arctic Gray interior with a dark top dash with blackwood finish accents on the dash, doors, manual transmission shifter knob, and sleeper cabinet.

The Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition can be ordered now. Production is scheduled to begin May 15.