A greener refrigerant

Thermo King is now offering the option of R-452A refrigerant in its EcoWise truck and trailer products.

The product emerges with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recent Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) approval of the material, which boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) that’s 50% lower than previous refrigerants.

The company’s European products have been using R-452A since 2015, and Thermo King says it has proven to offer precise temperature controls and efficiency.