A lube and light

Users of Liquid Wrench’s new Pro Penetrant and Lubricant will know exactly where they’re applying the stuff thanks to FlashSight – an LED light mounted above the spray nozzle.

The penetrating oil itself is said to cut through rust, grease and corrosion, while still being safe on metal, painted surfaces, plastic and rubber. And it helps to protect all metals including copper, brass and bronze.

It will be available in 11-ounce cans through AutoZone stores.