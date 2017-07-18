A ProFinish for steel wheels

Accuride is offering the ProFinish refinishing service for aftermarket steel wheels, offering the same coating system behind its Steel Armor coatings – a protective layer that comes with a 12-month warranty against rust damage.

The service can be used on steel wheels from all manufacturers, and the company says it is the first wheel maker to refinish aftermarket products using the same system applied to original equipment wheel coatings.

The finish’s even layers are more than a matter of appearance. Coatings that are too thick can cause wheel fasteners to lose their torque. The ProFinish coatings are less than 3.5 mils thick.

Any trace of original coatings is removed with a shot-media blast. Once cleaned, the wheels are covered in a tri-metal zinc phosphate, followed by a cathodic epoxy electrocoat (e-coat), and then a powder coat.

ProFinish is available for 19.5x7.50, 22.5x8.25, 22.5x9.00, and 24.5 x 8.25 wheels.