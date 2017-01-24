Accuride extends coating warranties

LAS VEGAS, NV – Accuride is boosting the warranties on its Steel Armor and EverSteel wheel coatings for steel wheels manufactured on or after January 1.

The Steel Armor premium powder top coat, a three-step powder coat applied to every one of the company’s steel wheels in North America, now comes with a five-year warranty against corrosion.

EverSteel coatings, meanwhile, are now warranted for eight years. That coating was introduced in January 2016 and marketed as the first steel wheel to be warranted against corrosion. The coating offers a barrier to resist chips and scratches from road debris, and isolates the wheel from harsh elements, the company says.

The EverSteel warranty applies when the product is used with Accuride’s Wheel Guard separator.