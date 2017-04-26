Accuride to acquire wheel end component supplier KIC

EVANSVILLE, IN – Accuride has announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Vancouver, Washington-based wheel end component supplier KIC. The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter of 2017.

The acquisition of KIC will be Accuride’s first under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, who acquired Accuride in November of 2016.

“Combining the tremendous strengths of KIC and Accuride will enable us to increase competitiveness and expand into new market segments,” said Rick Dauch, president and CEO of Accuride. “Our similar product and technology offerings mesh well; while the combination of our highly complementary business models gives us greater capacity and ability to flex up and down in response to industry cycles and customer demand.”

Dauch added the company is excited to work with KIC co-founder Greg Hatton and his leadership team to fully leverage the strengths of both KIC and their Gunite business.

“We at KIC are proud to join Rick and his team at Accuride and are excited about our ability to best serve the trucking industry with our leading technology, engineering and manufacturing footprint,“ said Hatton, who will join the Accuride Board of Directors. “The combination of Gunite and KIC will enhance the strengths and cost efficiencies of both companies, allowing us to provide our customers with superior wheel end products and service.”