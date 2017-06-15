Air disc brakes now standard on International LT trucks

LISLE, Ill--International Truck is making air disc brakes standard on all axles for all models of the International LT series.

Available in 6x4, 6x2, and 4x2 configurations, LT-series trucks, fitted with Bendix ADB22X brakes, are available for order immediately.

International is the first North American truck OEM to make air brakes standard equipment on all axles of a long-haul tractor.

“Our DriverFirst design philosophy ensures the needs of professional drivers remain top of mind with our product development team,” said Denny Mooney, senior vice president, Global Product Development, International Trucks. “Offering standard air disc brakes on all axles is just another example of our Uptime promise to build trucks with the latest safety technologies, that stay on the road and that drivers want to drive.”

The Bendix ADB22X air disc brake features a patented lightweight design that significantly reduces stopping distance and extends brake system life. Complementing the straight, stable stops that air disc brakes provide is greater reliability, thanks to a design that nearly eliminates brake fade and degradation of stopping power.

The OEM says the total cost of ownership can be reduced by installing durable, long-lasting air disc brakes which generally allow for significantly shorter pad change times than traditional drums.