Alberta highway projects receive major investment

EDMONTON, AB – The governments of Canada and Alberta have announced they will be providing over $500 million combined in funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation projects across Alberta.

The federal government has committed funding up to 50% of eligible costs for the 10 highway projects – which equates to nearly $255 million – while the Government of Alberta will be investing more than $279 million. The combined total estimated cost of the projects is $535 million.

“These investments in highway infrastructure across Alberta will support economic growth and provide safer and more efficient transportation routes for Canadians,” said Amarjeet Sohi, Canada’s minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The 10 project bundles receiving funding include Alberta’s Highway 2, Highway 43 and Highway 63 project bundles. In addition, the Northern, Central and Southern highway and pavement rehabilitation projects will also be part of the infrastructure investment, as well as a bridge renewal project.

"By working with our federal counterparts we are able to do even more to improve highways, connect communities and enhance the movement of goods and services across Alberta,” said Brian Mason, Alberta’s minister of Infrastructure and Transportation. “This joint investment supports nearly 100 road and bridge projects from Taber to Peace River and dozens of communities in between as we work to make lives better right across the province."

These infrastructure projects will help keep Albertans working at a time when the heavy construction industry is struggling with spending cuts in the energy and residential sectors said Jim Ravait, Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association.

“The projects will also pay long-term dividends by supporting new economic growth while reducing congestion and increasing safety for Albertans," said Ravait.