Alberta plow operators clear the way

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s snow plow operators logged 186,558 hours – the equivalent of more than 21 years – clearing and sanding provincial highways this year, the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association says.

That’s up 22% over last winter, when requirements were eased by an early spring.

“More than 600 snow plows were out this winter under extreme winter weather conditions so Albertans could travel safely on provincial highways,” said Jim Rivait, Chief Executive Officer of the association that has 1,000 members, including companies contracted to the provincial government.

They have also recorded 36 collisions or near misses in 2017, compared to 23 in 2016 and 25 in 2015. Rear-end collisions were the most common type of incident.