Alberta truckers: Chocolate milk and driving don't mix

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB--The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) is asking Alberta Transportation to do a better job clearing snow. These days, it's hard to tell where the road ends and the ditch begins and slush that a government official said looks "like chocolate milk" splashes on windshields, making visibility difficult.

Among other suggestions, the association has asked the ministry to use a coarser sand on the roads.

Truckers voiced their concerns last week during a meeting of the association’s oilfield transport committee at the Stonebridge Hotel in Grand Prairie. According to a report in the Grand Prairie Daily Herald-Tribune (which was verified today for Today's Trucking by the AMTA's director of compliance and regulatory affairs Andrew Barnes), the group spoke with Ryan Konowalyk, Alberta Transportation’s representative for the Peace.

One of the biggest problems? “They [truckers] can’t see and of course they get over too far and get a wheel off the edge of the road and it sucks them into the ditch,” said Erick Hansen, a member of the association.

One problem, the AMTA said, is the chemical put on the roads after plowing turns into a black spray that splashes onto windshields, marring vision. It's also difficult to clean off.

Konowalyk said the chemical is calcium chloride and acknowledged it does get messy. According to the newspaper report, Konowalyk compared it to “chocolate milk.”

To make things worse, according to the truckers, snowplow crews don't start early enough. Gilbert Francois, chairman of the committee, said he never sees them out before dawn.

“This last storm, I know there was not a snow plow out before eight o’clock,” he said. “And I looked on your weather maps; yeah, it says they’re out there. But there were trucks spun out all over this area, big time spun out, like four or five on hills. Where the [snow plows] were, coffee shops? I have no idea – but they were not doing their job,” the newspaper reports.