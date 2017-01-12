American freight "recession" is over: DAT analyst

OREGON --The United States freight recession is over. That’s the word from the loadboard giant DAT’s senior marketing analyst Mark Montague. In a blog posted earlier this month, Montague argues that finally, after an 18-month slump triggered by the collapse of oil prices two years ago, freight volumes and rates have started to show signs of renewed vitality.

Here’s an abridged version of Montague’s comments:

“Freight volume and rates finally began to revive in May 2016, and year-over-year volume comparisons turned positive in August. Instead of tapering off after October, as retail freight did in years past, a boom market emerged for truckload transportation in November and December. E-commerce was a major source of spot market freight for what is usually a quiet season, boosting truckload rates to a surprise peak in the last two months of the year.

"Dry van rates rose by a penny, the first positive year-over-year comparison in a long time. Granted, some big markets like Atlanta and Dallas remained quiet this December. Instead, rates and volumes shot up in places like Memphis and Columbus, both associated with e-commerce fulfillment, and even Denver and Seattle exhibited unusually robust rates and shipping patterns.

"Refrigerated van spot rates were nearly as high in November and December, at $1.95 and $1.96 per mile, as they were at the June peak of $1.98. Contract rates for reefers actually reached June levels in December at a national average of $2.12 per mile.

"For flatbeds, spot rates are slightly ahead of last year's levels, and contract rates are up by a full 6¢ per mile, compared to December 2015. In addition to the surge in e-commerce, the U.S. economy has the potential to become stronger in a number of ways, as the Federal government transitions to a new administration. An increase in demand for freight transportation would be one result, if these new policy proposals are implemented: Anticipated higher levels of infrastructure spending; corporate investment, with lower tax rates and repatriation of foreign earnings; and political and economic measures that relax regulation and stimulate growth.

To read Montague's complete blog, click here