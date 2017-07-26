AMTA super happy about super single approval

CALGARY, AB. – The Government of Alberta has cleared super single tires for use throughout the province.

New generation wide-based single tires were approved to be used on Alberta trucks without a weight penalty as of July 1. The province becomes the latest in a list of Canadian jurisdictions to allow the use of the tires on its roadways.

Wide-based single tire weights have been extended to 9,100 kilograms for a single axle and 17,000 kilograms for a tandem axle, 21,000 kgs for a tandem axle with a spread of 2.4 to three meters, and 24,000 kgs with a tandem axle spread three to 3.7 meters.

The new regulations come after a 12-year extensive lobbying effort from the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), and a year-long pilot project that showed an 8% fuel savings when the super single tires were used instead of the duels. AMTA president Lorraine Card called the joint pilot project and resulting regulations a success.

“We are very pleased with the announcement. New generation wide base single tires are allowed on Alberta’s provincial highways. We appreciate Minister [Brian] Mason’s commitment to reducing Greenhouse Gases, as (these tires) prove beneficial to both industry and environment,” said Card. “AMTA has always prided itself on a healthy working relationship with government and this is just one example of the many initiatives we continue to work on.”

Concerns over the use of road damage were also looked at during the pilot year, but no visible signs of increased road wear were present.

The new tire regulations are limited to provincial highways, as the province doesn’t have the power to regulate municipal roadways. The AMTA and the government are hoping municipalities will jump on board with the new tire and are working to ensure they have up-to-date information.