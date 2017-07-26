AMTA super happy to see super singles in Alberta

CALGARY, AB. – The Government of Alberta has cleared super singles for use throughout the province.

Trucking News reports the wide-based single tires were approved to be used on Alberta trucks without a weight penalty as of July 1. The province becomes the latest in a list of Canadian provinces to allow the use of the next-generation tires on its roadways.

Wide-based single tire weights have been extended to 9,100 kgs for a single axel and 17,000 kgs for a tandem axel, 21,000 kgs for a tandem axel with spread 2.4 to three meters, and 24,000 kgs with tandem axel spread three meters to 3.7.

The new regulations come after an extensive lobbying effort from the Alberta Motor Transport Association (ATMA), and a yearlong pilot project that showed an 8% fuel savings when the super single tires were in use, instead of the duels.

“This file has been open for over 10 years, so we are very pleased that we’ve been able to come to a successful conclusion,” ATMA President Lorraine Card told Trucking News.

Concerns over the use of road damage were also looked at during the pilot year, but no visible signs of increased road wear were present.

The new tire regulations are limited to provincial highways, as the province doesn’t have the power to regulate municipal roadways. The ATMA and the government are hoping municipalities jump on board with the new tire and are working to ensure they have up-to-date information.