An EZ-ELD offering

The pending U.S. mandate for Electronic Logging Devices can seem complex, but Pollak is looking to simplify things with the new EZ-ELD.

The plug-and-play device is fitted into a truck’s diagnostic port, and the driver connects to the device through a mobile app. There’s no need to worry about the type of On Board Diagnostics port that is used, either. The EZ-ELD comes with three interchangeable connectors, making it easier to switch between vehicles, too. There are nine-pin, six-pin, and OBDII connectors on board.

It can store up to six months of data right on the device, ensuring that drivers have access to it in remote locations. Drivers who are slip seating, meanwhile, can scan the QR code linked to the unit, and sync with the vehicle they’re operating.

Back in the office, fleets can use the related software to manage different drivers and devices. There’s even an instant messaging feature.