Ancra beam rack

Dock workers have been known to leave beams in a warehouse after unloading cargo. Ancra is answering that challenge with a new beam rack that fits into existing logistics posts, offering a secure place to raise beams out of the way when not being used.

The rack will lock up to six beams per set. Brackets are aligned eight feet apart, and lower tabs can be adjusted to fit into logistics posts. Turn the top thumb screw to lock the beam rack bracket in place, and then turn the lower one to eliminate rattles.