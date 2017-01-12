Angel on the Coke: Bison driver cited for highway heroics

WINNIPEG—Another Bison Transport driver has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA); this time driver Taljinder Sohi was cited for helping another trucker who jackknifed in B.C.

The incident happened May 6, last year. Taljinder Sohi left a brake check and was headed southbound on the Coquihalla highway just north of Merritt, B.C. He was passed by another truck driver who then lost control on a corner.

Sohi pulled his truck over and checked on the driver, who was in shock.

“I saw that fuel was leaking out of his truck and I told him to turn the truck off, but he was in shock and didn’t realize what was going on,” said Sohi.

He asked the driver if there was anyone else in the truck and the driver told him his team driver was in the sleeper. He found the other professional truck driver unharmed. Sohi helped both drivers out of the truck, called 911, and stayed on-site until help arrived.

Sohi has been driving for eight years. He said that driving runs in his family, and his father was also a professional truck driver. When asked about his willingness to help, Sohi stated, “I know if I stop and help then maybe one day if I need help someone will do the same for me.”

This is not the first time Sohi has stepped in to help while travelling the highways—he once pulled a man from a roll-over accident.

Since 2011, Bison Transport has had seven drivers recognized as Highway Angels.