Another plane-truck collision

LOS ANGELES—It’s been a bad month for truck-plane collisions. This past Saturday, an Aeromexico Boeing 737 ran into an airport services truck while landing at Los Angeles International Airport after a flight from Mexico City. Two weeks ago, a small private airplane landing at the Fremont, Ohio, airport clipped a tractor trailer.

When the LAX plane hit the utility truck Saturday, all eight of the occupants were hurt; two seriously.

None of the 145 people aboard the plane was hurt but the 737 was damaged. No fuel was spilled and airport operations were uninterrupted.

In the Ohio incident, neither the truck driver nor the pilot of the small plane was injured and the plane landed safely on its belly at the airport.

Aviation officials are investigating.