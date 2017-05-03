Association releases "DCP in a box"

TORONTO, ON -- The Ontario Trucking Association has released its Essential Driving Skills: Tractor-Trailer Driver curriculum for fleets that want to upgrade their Driver Certification Program (DCP) ahead of the province's Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT) regime that takes effect July 1.

The “DCP in a Box”, approved by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, can be used to upgrade drivers to a Class A licence, and will be offered to training providers in the next one to two months.

It includes a 406-page driver textbook; 820-page instructor manual; 36 lesson plan modules covering classroom, yard and driving time; 877-slide PowerPoint, eight hours of narrated content, and an instructor orientation workshop.

Association members interested in the tools are invited to an orientation session on May 23. For session time/location details and to register click here. Non members can email operations&safety@ontruck.org for more information about attending.