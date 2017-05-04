AT-ATs recalled for faulty powertrains

OTTAWA, ON – Even Transport Canada recognizes the power of the Force.

With May 4 recognized as Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be With You), Transport Canada has issued a recall notice for 10,000 All-Terrain Armoured Transport (AT-AT) walkers.

“On certain All-Terrain Armoured Transport (AT-AT) walkers used by imperial ground forces, the central hydraulic system could fail in extreme cold temperatures, such as on planet Hoth or in Northern Canada,” the notice reads. “This could impair laser cannon tracking, and affect the walker’s ability to maintain balance and could ultimately result in a crash causing injury to imperial troops.”

The recall involves 2017 Model Year Galactic Empire At-At Walkers.

“Correction: Under development,” it adds.

There is no word on the status of a recall pertaining to the Death Star. Today’s Trucking has learned that weapon has a significant design flaw in its thermal exhaust port.

May the force be with you, fellow Star Wars fans.