ATA taking applications for Trucking Image Award

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has announced it is now accepting applications for this year’s Mike Russell Trucking Image Award.

"The trucking industry has seen increasing respect in Washington in recent months, but we still have work to do on improving the image of our industry throughout North America," said Chris Spear, president and Chief Executive Officer of the ATA. "The Mike Russell Trucking Image Award recognizes the time and energy put into shaping a stronger image of trucking by the men and women who work tirelessly to spread our industry's message of safety, essentiality and professionalism."

Sponsored by HireRight, the award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who display commitment to helping all trucking industry stakeholders by showcasing the industry’s essentiality, safety-first mentality, and professionalism.

"ATA believes that the image of our industry can only improve when trucking professionals and drivers go out and tell our story," said Elisabeth Barna, executive vice-president of Industry Affairs and Chief Operation Officer of the ATA. "Studies have shown time and again that when members of the general motoring public meet a trucking professional they are significantly more likely to have a positive view of our industry."

An expert panel of judges will evaluate submissions based on creativity, frequency, impact, and execution. Completed applications should be submitted by August 18 to ATA’s Industry Affairs Department. The award will be announced October 21-24 during the ATA’s Management Conference and exhibition in Orlando.

For more information about the award and how to submit a nomination, click here.