ATA, Velociti renew corporate partner agreement

ARLINGTON, VA – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) and transportation and networking technology service firm Velociti have announced they are renewing their ATA corporate partner agreement.

"ATA echoes Velociti's belief that transportation is a high-tech business," said Chris Spear, president and Chief Executive Officer of the ATA. "As new technologies enter the transportation sector, effectively deploying the technologies will continue to be an important factor in improving safety and business operations."

Velociti offers transportation technology services like project management, installation, maintenance and support services to the trucking industry.

"Our programs address the complex issues facing today's transportation industry; from hours of service to driver health and wellness; by simplifying processes, offering affordable solutions and creating comprehensive customized programs,” said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti . “It's an approach we feel matches strongly with ATA's forward thinking and why we feel strongly that a corporate partnership between Velociti and ATA continues to enhance what we both can do for the transportation industry."