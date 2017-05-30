Atlantic driving champs named

DIEPPE, NB -- The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s Safety Council honored some of the region's most skilled drivers at at APTA’s Annual Professional Driving Championships held in Masstown, Nova Scotia on May 27. A total of 37 professional drivers competed, including eight rookies.

Winners included:

2 Axle (Straight Truck)

1 st place – Arthur Burns, Connors Transfer Limited

2 nd place – James L Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems

3 rd place – Donald Delong, Day & Ross Transportation Group

Professionalism – Donald Delong, Day & Ross Transportation Group

4 Axle (Single Tandem)

1 st place – Steve MacPhee, Day & Ross Transportation Group

2 nd place – Darren Cunningham, Armour Transportation Systems Group

3 rd place – John Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems

Professionalism – Darren Cunningham, Armour Transportation Systems Group

5 Axle (Tandem Tandem)

1 st place – Rod Wood, Island Gas Ltd.

2 nd place – Norman Gallant, Armour Transportation Systems

3 rd place – Jean-Marc Detraz, Keltic Transportation Inc.

Professionalism – Doug Hirtle, Eassons Transport Limited

B-Train (Super B Train)

1 st place – Byron Tuttle, Home Hardware Stores Limited

2 nd place – Rob Stevens, Home Hardware Stores Limited

3 rd place – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited

Professionalism – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited

Rookie of the Year

Brad Ferrish, Classic Freight Systems