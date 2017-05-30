0 Comments
Atlantic driving champs named
Posted: May 30, 2017 1:33 PM | Last Updated: May 30, 2017 1:33 PM
DIEPPE, NB -- The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s Safety Council honored some of the region's most skilled drivers at at APTA’s Annual Professional Driving Championships held in Masstown, Nova Scotia on May 27. A total of 37 professional drivers competed, including eight rookies.
Winners included:
2 Axle (Straight Truck)
1st place – Arthur Burns, Connors Transfer Limited
2nd place – James L Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems
3rd place – Donald Delong, Day & Ross Transportation Group
Professionalism – Donald Delong, Day & Ross Transportation Group
4 Axle (Single Tandem)
1st place – Steve MacPhee, Day & Ross Transportation Group
2nd place – Darren Cunningham, Armour Transportation Systems Group
3rd place – John Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems
Professionalism – Darren Cunningham, Armour Transportation Systems Group
5 Axle (Tandem Tandem)
1st place – Rod Wood, Island Gas Ltd.
2nd place – Norman Gallant, Armour Transportation Systems
3rd place – Jean-Marc Detraz, Keltic Transportation Inc.
Professionalism – Doug Hirtle, Eassons Transport Limited
B-Train (Super B Train)
1st place – Byron Tuttle, Home Hardware Stores Limited
2nd place – Rob Stevens, Home Hardware Stores Limited
3rd place – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited
Professionalism – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited
Rookie of the Year
Brad Ferrish, Classic Freight Systems
Team Award
Armour Transportation Systems
