Atlantic Truck Show in Moncton this weekend

MONCTON, NB--The Atlantic Truck Show returns to the Moncton Coliseum this weekend. The show is open Friday, June 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m. The show is sponsored by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA).

One of the highlights of this year's show is Women in Trucking's 2nd Annual Salute to Women Behind the Wheel.

Presented by Women in Trucking, in partnership with OBAC, Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic and the APTA, the salute takes place Saturday and is open to any female professional driver.

Additional features include:

·Plaid for Dad, presented in partnership with Prostate Cancer Canada. Watch for exhibitors dressed in plaid on Saturday to help raise awareness. Visitors are invited to drop by the APTA Booth (#601) for more information on this initiative.

·A McFlurry Truck will be onsite near the outdoor exhibit area, giving away free ice cream on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

·Several special trucks will be on display, including antique trucks from the 1940s and 1950s, as well as Western Star’s Big Red, one of the most advanced heavy haul units on the road today, courtesy of Nova Truck Centres.

·The second biennial Innovative Product Awards will be presented at the APTA Shifting Gears Breakfast on Friday morning. One winner and two runners-up will be recognized.

·Recruiting Here, a program to connect job seekers with companies who are looking to hire new employees.

·Ride & Drive, an opportunity for visitors to test drive brand new trucks from participating manufacturers. For more, click the show website.