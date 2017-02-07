Atlas agents move to fight hunger

OAKVILLE, ON – Atlas Canada, whose 130 agents offer moving services, has partnered with Move for Hunger to support local food banks.

“It is such a great fit for our organization,” said Barry Schellenberg, Atlas Canada president. “Our customers who are moving can donate food, and the Atlas agents will transport it to the local food banks. This is a great way for our customers and Atlas agents to give back to their communities.”

“Atlas is the first Canadian van line to join us as a partner,” added Adam Lowy, the charity’s executive director and founder. “Food insecurity is on the rise throughout Canada. We’re grateful that Atlas Canada recognized the urgency of the problem, and has made a commitment to helping people in the communities they serve.”

Move for Hunger has collected more than 7.6 million pounds of food overall.

For more information about the cause, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.