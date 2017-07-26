ATMA super happy about super single approval

CALGARY, AB. – The Government of Alberta has cleared super single tires for use throughout the province.

New generation wide-based single tires were approved to be used on Alberta trucks without a weight penalty as of July 1. The province becomes the latest in a list of Canadian provinces to allow the use of the tires on its roadways.

Wide-based single tire weights have been extended to 9,100 kgs for a single axel and 17,000 kgs for a tandem axel, 21,000 kgs for a tandem axel with spread 2.4 to three meters, and 24,000 kgs with tandem axel spread three meters to 3.7.

The new regulations come after a 12-year extensive lobbying effort from the Alberta Motor Transport Association (ATMA), and a yearlong pilot project that showed an 8% fuel savings when the super single tires were in use, instead of the duels. ATMA president Lorraine Card called the joint pilot project and resulting regulations a success.

“We are very pleased with the announcement New Generation Wide Base Single Tires are allowed on Alberta’s provincial highways. We appreciate Minister Mason’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gases, as (these tires) prove beneficial to both industry and environment,” Said Card. “AMTA has always prided itself on a healthy working relationship with government and this is just one example of the many initiatives we continue to work on.”

Concerns over the use of road damage were also looked at during the pilot year, but no visible signs of increased road wear were present.

The new tire regulations are limited to provincial highways, as the province doesn’t have the power to regulate municipal roadways. The ATMA and the government are hoping municipalities jump on board with the new tire and are working to ensure they have up-to-date information.