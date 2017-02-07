Attention truckload carriers: This program's for you.

ALEXANDRIA, VA--The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has launched an accreditation initiative for the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. The program will create a community of individuals who are dedicated to their professional development within the truckload industry, help truckload carriers attract new people to their companies, and create career paths as a retention tool.

Driver iQ, providers of comprehensive and reliable background screening and driver monitoring services to the trucking industry, will be the exclusive sponsor of the certificate and certification programs. Lana Batts, Driver iQ’s co-president and a former president of TCA, will serve as the official spokesperson.

According to TCA chairman Russell Stubbs, “Lana is a natural choice to speak on behalf of this program, as she has worked for more than 40 years in the trucking industry. She is highly respected and knows the industry inside and out. She also understands the value of providing professional development opportunities for non-driving staff. She will bring significant credibility and exposure to this program.”

Initially, three certificates are being offered. The Human Resources Certificate provides learners with training in three key subject areas: operations, recruitment and retention, and legal. The Recruitment Certificate focuses on the key subject areas of driver recruitment, workforce recruitment, and hiring legal challenges. The Retention Certificate provides training related to increasing driver retention and employee engagement. To earn a certificate, participants must earn 40 continuing education credits, which can come from a wide variety of opportunities offered by TCA (webinars, on-demand training, face-to-face meetings, etc.)

The Fleet Manager Certification Program is intended for fleet managers, driver managers, dispatchers, operations managers, customer service representatives, planners, front-line managers, or similar job functions, who have at least two years of experience in those roles. The program covers business, leadership and communication skills, how to set expectations for drivers, how to use structured coaching to improve performance, how to develop best practices and processes for running a high-performance operations department, and more.

“This is the first and only program of its type for this industry, and it’s exciting to be affiliated with it. The challenges we see carriers facing every day confirms that a focus on professional development is exactly what this industry needs to attract and maintain a skilled workforce,” Batts said.

As part of its sponsorship agreement, Driver iQ will serve as the only non-carrier member associated with the certificate and certification offerings. It will sponsor five webinars to support the programs and will also serve as one of the host sponsors of TCA’s 2017 WorkForce Builders Conference (WFBCON).

For more information, please visit http://truckload.org/Truckload-Academy-Certificates.