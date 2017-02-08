"Badass" Western Star celebrates the Big 5-0

PORTLAND, OR -- What do Western Star and Pamela Anderson have in common? They were both born in British Columbia in 1967, and both the truck and actress went to fame far beyond provincial boundaries. While we can't tell you how Anderson is celebrating the big 5-0, we do know Western Star -- which company president Kelley Platt describes as the "most badass truck on the road" -- intends to mark its anniversary with a year of special events, truck show appearances, and an enhanced website.

The first Western Stars were made in Kelowna, to serve the mining, lumber and oil industries. Each unit was hand-built.

Now owned by Daimler Trucks North America and manufactured in Portland, Oregon and Cleveland, North Carolina, Western Star continues to set the global standard for vocational and work trucks. It also entered the on-highway market in 2015 with the 5700XE, its first aerodynamic truck.

“Fifty years is nothing short of extraordinary, but we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our customers and their desire to have the most badass trucks on the road. Whether it’s the versatility of the 4900, the ruggedness of the 6900 or the beauty and efficiency of the 5700 our customers count on the quality that Western Star is known for,” said Platt. “While we remember and honor our roots in celebrating this historic milestone it is important that we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and toughness. Please join us this year as we celebrate together!”