Barrie Hino dealership named best in Canada for thrid straight year

BARRIE, ON – Tri-Truck Centre Inc. was honored recently with the Hino Dealer of the Year award for 2016 from Hino Motors Canada, Ltd.

The light and medium duty commercial truck retailer has received the award for the third consecutive year, based on dealer evaluations.

John Esplen, dealer principal and Rick Howitt, general manager, were on hand at their Barrie location for the presentation from Hino Motors Canada president Yumiko Kawamura and senior vice president, sales and customer support, Eric Smith.

Esplen commented the dealer’s small size didn’t reflect its might.

“We might not be the biggest of all Hino dealers in Canada, but one thing is for sure, this honor reflects everybody’s hard work and dedication at Tri-Truck, and we certainly are the best,” he said.

Tri-truck sales representative Thom Moody also accepted the award for the number one sales representative in Canada for 2016 at the same presentation.

Tri-Truck Centre Inc. is one of 50 Hino dealers across Canada.