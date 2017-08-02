Bayview Kenworth opens fourth New Brunswick location

JACKSONVILLE, NB. – Bayview Kenworth is moving into Jacksonville, New Brunswick with a new 19,000 square-foot parts and service dealership.

Located just north of Woodstock, New Brunswick, the facility will have eight service bays and a 2,500-sq. ft. parts department, but will also boast a drivers' lounge complete with showers, a large flat-screen television, and vending machines.

Mike Nagle, dealer principal of Bayview Kenworth, says the dealership is being opened due to an increased demand from customers in the area.

“I anticipate our truck parts and service business to grow, along with interest in Kenworth trucks and the PACCAR MX engine,” he said.

The dealership will offer full warranty support for the PACCAR MX-11 and PACCAR MX-13 engines.

Bayview Kenworth – Woodstock becomes the latest dealership in a network of more than 380 for the company in Canada and the United States.

The dealership is off Exit 184 on TransCanada Highway 2 in the northwestern part of New Brunswick, and joins four more Bayview Kenworth locations in the province in Bathurst, Fredericton, Moncton, and Saint John.