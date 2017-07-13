B.C. trucking industry: Here's help for your kids' schooling

LANGLEY, B.C.--The British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) offers several scholarhip opportunities to children of member company owners and employees: The BCTA Motor Carrier Member Scholarship for motor carrier members and the BCTA Associate Member Scholarship for associate members.

Each scholarship is open to applicants who are graduating from secondary school or have completed one of more previous years of post-secondary education.

Applicants must be enrolled in a full-time program at an accredited Canadian college, university, or institute of technology.

Each scholarship in 2017 awards a first prize of $1,500 and a second prize of $1,000.

For more information regarding the scholarship program, please see this link or contact: Jennifer Cameron, Operations Coordinator, by phone at 604-888-5319 x 212 or by email at JenniferC@bctrucking.com.