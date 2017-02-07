BCTA hires new policy director

LANGLEY, BC -- The BC Trucking Association (BCTA) has hired Cory Paterson as its new director – policy, in a role that involves advancing association positions and interests.

Paterson has 15 years of policy, research and advocacy experience, along with an established network within government, the business community, and many other organizations with which BCTA regularly interacts, the group says. He has spent the last four years working at Enbridge’s Vancouver office. Prior to that he held roles with the B.C., Alberta and federal governments, and with Devon Canada, an oil and gas producer.

Paterson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University and an Executive Leadership Certificate from eCornell University.

The BCTA represents more than 1,200 truck and coach fleets, as well as 250 suppliers.