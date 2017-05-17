BCTA wants to move these beautiful books

LANGLEY, B.C.-- A good book, like wine and cheese, gets better with age. And “Trucking In British Columbia” is a good book. Even better, the British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) is selling this beautiful coffee-table item at a fraction of the original price.

Authored by the talented storyteller Daniel Francis and published by Harbour Publishing, “Trucking in British Columbia” was first published in recognition of the BCTA’s 100th anniversary in late 2012. So interesting was the book that it was named number-four on the BC Bestseller list, using sales data from over 90 independent bookstores across the province.

Here’s what Dave Obee, the book editor of the Victoria Times-Colonist had to say about it: “This book is a work of art. Who knew that trucking could be so photogenic?” Plus it’s rich with BC trucking adventure and history stories.

Obee again: “[Francis] introduces us to some of the colourful characters who became known to almost everyone along the highways they served. He takes us to truck stops along these routes, and speeds us through some of the changes over the years.”

The book hasn’t stale-dated one iota. When it first came out, the BCTA moved almost 800 units at more than $30 each but now the price has been chopped to $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

