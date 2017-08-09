Bendix reports production increases in June and July

ELYRIA, OH – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems reports increased demand at three of its commercial facilities.

Last week the company, a member of the Knorr-Bremse Group, which develops and supplies active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components for medium and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America, reported production milestones across its facilities due to increasing orders.

Facilities in Illinois, Kentucky, and Mexico are showing an increase in production of 10% to 58% year-over-year for the months of June and July.

Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer, is applauding the teamwork that contributed to the successful increase in production.

“Reaching production milestones can happen only when employees work as highly unified teams. At Bendix, team members from every facet of the operation join in the name of accomplishing our safety and quality standards, while meeting our production goals,” he said.

Bendix said the production increases come in an environment of growth for the industry with more new truck builds, as well as increasing demands from OEM customers.

According to Steffen Daberkow, plant manager of the North Aurora, Illinois facility, where Bendix produces dampers, the growth in production can also be traced to manufacturer concerns about costs and the environment.

“As the dampers are specifically designed for each engine, we are part of the development at the engine builders for better fuel economy,” he said.

Bendix says it expects the growth to continue in the coming months.