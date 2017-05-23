BestPass transponders integrate with PrePass

Bestpass toll payment transponders can now be enroled in PrePass’ weigh station bypass system, combining capabilities into a single transponder.

Both services use similar transponders, based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. And they’re 99.9% reliable, the companies add.

A U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration study determined that a typical truck can save US $8.68 and five minutes every time it bypasses a truck weigh station.