Betts aquires majority stake in J-Tech

WARREN, PA – Betts Industries has acquired a majority stake in J-Tech Incorporated.

The parts manufacturer announced the acquisition of its long-time partner – a growth of their 20-year collaboration – as demand for J-Tech products increases.

Betts is currently using J-Tech, located in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, as their exclusive, factory-approved rebuilder for their tank truck valves.

J-Tech founder and president Scott Johnson said the company welcomed the additional administrative and operational support from Betts, while Betts president Clifford Betts said the company was glad to be adding more diversity and energy to its portfolio.

“J-Tech is an agile, entrepreneurial company and we’re excited about the potential that’s there,” he said.

The companies said the merger will also position them for further growth into new and emerging markets.

J-Tech sells, rents, and custom builds attenuator trucks. They also repair and rebuild valves, pumps, vents and tank wash spinners for the tank truck industry.

Betts designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies components and lighting systems for the tank truck industry.