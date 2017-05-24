Bison employees helping in missing kids search

WINNIPEG, MB – Bison Transport is working with the Missing Children Society of Canada to help in the ongoing searches for missing kids.

All Bison employees and drivers have been challenged to download the CodeSearch app that notifies them about at-risk children likely to be in their vicinity. Information about the missing child includes a photo, emergency contact information, and what to do if they see the child.

“It costs nothing to do this. We have an opportunity to take part in something meaningful, and help return missing children safely to their families,” said Rob Penner, fleet president and Chief Executive Officer. “We are leaders in the trucking industry, and the first trucking company on board, and we have the responsibility to set the tone and create momentum,” he said.

More than 500 employees have downloaded the app so far.

International Missing Child Awareness Day is May 25.