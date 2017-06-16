Bison folk walk, eat and workout to the tune of $162 K

WINNIPEG--One hundred and fourteen Bison employees and family members raised more than $162,000 on Saturday, June 10. The money was raised through corporate fundraising, personal initiatives and the fundraising barbeque, which netted more than $21,000.

It was the 10th annual Challenge For Life in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, and it was Bison's eighth year participating. To date the carrier has raised a total of $860,500.

Participants in the Challenge for Life are asked to either walk 20 km. or "Work it" for 200 non-continuous minutes.

"I'm extremely proud of our team at Bison for once again stepping up in support of such an important cause,” says Rob Penner, President & CEO of Bison Transport. “Thank you to all of the participants, sponsors, and donors who came together to help us fundraise. At Bison, part of our core values are to foster a spirit of family, fun and giving back, and it’s events such as the Challenge for Life that really exemplify these values."

Challenge for Life is an annual event when hundreds of Manitobans come together to raise serious funds for a serious cause. This year more than $1 million was raised and since its inception in 2008, nearly $9 million has been raised. All proceeds stay in Manitoba to support prevention, early detection, state-of-the-art research, world-class treatment, and patient support at CancerCare Manitoba.