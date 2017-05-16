Bison's Linda Young named to Trucking HR Canada's board

OTTAWA--Bison Transport’s vice-president of human resources and people development, Linda Young, has joined the board of directors of Trucking HR Canada (THRC).

“Linda Young brings extensive HR expertise, experience, and is recognized within the industry for her valued contributions,” says Angela Splinter, THRC CEO. “She has served as chair of the Women with Drive national advisory committee, and her knowledge will greatly benefit Trucking HR Canada’s broader programs and services.”

Previously, Young worked as vice-president of human resources for Vita Health Products and before that as director of human resources for Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS). Her career spans more than 25 years in a cross section of industries including health care, agriculture, telecommunications, manufacturing and transportation.

Young is currently a member of the Human Resource Management Association of Manitoba (HRMAM), the Human Resource Committees of the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) and the Red River College Business Administration Advisory Committee. She also has her Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) designation.

Other THRC board members are: David Bradley, CEO, Canadian Trucking Alliance, Ontario Trucking Association (Chair); Oksana Exell, President and CEO, WestTAC; Patricia Harknett, VP, human resources, Midland Transport Limited; Angelique Magi, VP, strategic initiatives, The Guarantee Company of North America; Mike McCarron, President/Founder, Left Lane Associates; and Claudia Milicevic, senior director & general manager, Transcore Link Logistics