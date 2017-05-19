Bison's raised $700K for cancer; they're aiming for more

WINNIPEG—Over the past eight years, Bison Transport employees have managed to raise almost $700,000 in the fight against cancer and they're aiming to do even better, starting next month. On Thursday, June 1, Bison is holding its annual fundraising barbeque with all proceeds going to CancerCare Manitoba and then, on Saturday, June 10, Bison is throwing its support behind the 10th annual Challenge For Life which takes place at Assiniboine Park.

This is the eighth year Bison will be participating in the Challenge for Life and the fourth barbeque.

“I am tremendously proud of our team at Bison Transport for all their effort and hard work towards the Challenge for Life,” said Bison President and CEO Rob Penner. “Their enthusiasm makes our fundraising barbeque a success each year. It is our culture to get involved.”

The western-themed fundraising barbeque will take place in the company's Winnipeg maintenance facility at 1051 Sherwin Road from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and tickets are $10 per person, available on-site. There will be games and silent auction prizes to be won, including a grand prize draw for a “Backyard Makeover” valued at $2,500.

Challenge for Life is an annual event in which hundreds of Manitobans come together to raise serious funds for a serious cause. Since its inception in 2008, nearly $9 million has been raised. All proceeds stay in Manitoba to support prevention, early detection, state-of-the-art research, world-class treatment and patient support at CancerCare Manitoba. Challenge For Life 2.0 is a Walk It for 20K or Work it for 200 non-continuous minutes of fitness.

Last year, Bison raised over $170K.