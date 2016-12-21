Box-frame flatdeck

New from SG Custom Trailers is the Grey Wolf flatdeck that incorporates Vang’s steel box frame with what's called "the strongest aluminum floor available in the market." With no cross members to rot, it's said to offer "extremely high torsional strength."

It's now available through SG Custom, Remorques Lewis, and East Coast International.

SG says the trailer boasts the highest load-per-foot rating and superior roll stability. It's new to North America but well established in Europe, suited to heavy-haul applications. It integrates Damsen’s floor with Wolf Innovations’ design and manufacturing. The trailer has a galvanized smooth finish with corrosion-prevention technology. It features Ridewell’s galvanized running gear, steer axles with 9.5 in. of lift, and it comes with two to eight axles. A coil-hauling package is available.