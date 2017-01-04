Brake pads for all trucks

Raybestos offers a single-source brake-pad solution for trucks of all sizes using disc brakes from class 1 hydraulics through class 8 air disc. These specialty brake pads were developed for everyday heavy-use situations and specifically designed for fleets.

The line is said to feature:

• Comprehensive and late-model coverage

• Designs and formulations that conform to OE fit, form and function

• Low-fade braking for optimum safety

• Heavy-duty performance with low dust

• Quiet operation, even in extreme situations

• All-weather stopping performance, even with heavy loads

• Hardware included where applicable

For class 1 and class 2 trucks, Raybestos brake pads include mechanically attached friction whenever the application demands it, providing increased safety through the reduction of rust jacking and bonding failure. The formulations are specific to each application, meeting or exceeding OE design performance. The product line provides coverage for the majority of applications on the road today.

For medium-duty and air disc applications, 100% of the brake pads are manufactured with specially formulated semi-metallic friction materials that are mechanically attached to the backing plate. This process improves shear strength on large puck assemblies, reducing pad end lift and noise while increasing safety and pad life. Coverage includes Freightliner, Hino, International, Isuzu, Kenworth, Mack, Mercedes, Mitsubishi Fuso, Navistar, Peterbilt, Pierce, Sterling, Volvo, and Workhorse.